  • שכר
  • מהנדס חומרה

  • כל שכר מהנדס חומרה

GIGABYTE מהנדס חומרה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס חומרה in Taiwan ב-GIGABYTE מגיעה ל-NT$684K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של GIGABYTE. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
GIGABYTE
Hardware Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
סה״כ לשנה
$22.3K
דרגה
hidden
משכורת בסיס
$22.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
2-4 שנים
שנות ניסיון
2-4 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב GIGABYTE?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס חומרה ב-GIGABYTE in Taiwan עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של NT$1,157,382. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-GIGABYTE עבור תפקיד מהנדס חומרה in Taiwan הוא NT$745,108.

משאבים נוספים

