Giant Magellan Telescope
Giant Magellan Telescope מהנדס חומרה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס חומרה in United States ב-Giant Magellan Telescope נע בין $143K לבין $195K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Giant Magellan Telescope. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$153K - $185K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$143K$153K$185K$195K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Giant Magellan Telescope?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס חומרה ב-Giant Magellan Telescope in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $194,880. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Giant Magellan Telescope עבור תפקיד מהנדס חומרה in United States הוא $142,800.

