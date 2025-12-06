ספריית חברות
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle מנהל פרויקט שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל פרויקט in United States ב-Giant Eagle נע בין $85K לבין $119K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Giant Eagle. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$92K - $107K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$85K$92K$107K$119K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Giant Eagle?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל פרויקט ב-Giant Eagle in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $119,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Giant Eagle עבור תפקיד מנהל פרויקט in United States הוא $85,000.

משאבים נוספים

