ספריית חברות
Genuine Parts
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Genuine Parts משכורות

המשכורת של Genuine Parts נעה בין $51,131 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $203,975 עבור ארכיטקט פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Genuine Parts. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/1/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $100K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $185K
שירות לקוחות
$51.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$67.8K
משפטי
$169K
שיווק
$154K
מעצב מוצר
$80.4K
גיוס
$112K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$204K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Genuine Parts הוא ארכיטקט פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $203,975. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Genuine Parts הוא $112,200.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Genuine Parts

חברות קשורות

  • Xcel Energy
  • Bell Flight
  • Southern
  • Textron
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים