Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. $1,000 for family and eligibility depends on the medical plan.

Health Insurance Medical coverage, in-network preventive care at no cost to you, telemedicine services, and prescription drug coverage. Through the CVS Caremark prescription program you can get up to a 30-day supply for most medications.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Coverage through Delta Dental of Virginia.

Vision Insurance Coverage through VSP.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x annual base pay

Life Insurance 1x annual base pay

Business Travel Insurance 1x annual base pay coverage for accidents

Disability Insurance STD: 50% of weekly income for max 13 weeks. LTD: 60% of your eligible pay after 13 weeks of disability.

Maternity Leave 6 weeks

401k 50% match on the first 6% of base salary

Employee Assistance Program Coverage through ComPsych.

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered through Nationwide

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer