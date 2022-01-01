ספריית חברות
Fujitsu משכורות

המשכורת של Fujitsu נעה בין $14,141 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $211,050 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Fujitsu. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/20/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $129K

מהנדס רשתות

מנהל מוצר
Median $175K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$41.4K

אנליסט עסקי
$20.6K
פיתוח עסקי
$168K
שירות לקוחות
$15.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$74.2K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$125K
מדען נתונים
$58.8K
מנהל מתקנים
$40.6K
אנליסט פיננסי
$68.5K
מהנדס חומרה
$145K
טכנולוג מידע
$62.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$55K
שיווק
$67.6K
מעצב מוצר
$14.1K
מנהל תוכנית
$67.1K
מנהל פרויקט
$48.6K
מכירות
$211K
התאמת מכירות
$47.6K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$17.5K
אדריכל פתרונות
$26.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Fujitsu הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $211,050. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fujitsu הוא $60,617.

