ספריית חברות
fuboTV
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

fuboTV משכורות

המשכורת של fuboTV נעה בין $142,285 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $334,560 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של fuboTV. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
אנליסט עסקי
$142K
מדען נתונים
$251K
מעצב גרפי
$190K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 63
101 63
מעצב מוצר
$175K
מנהל מוצר
$171K
מהנדס תוכנה
$246K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$335K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-fuboTV הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $334,560. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-fuboTV הוא $190,045.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור fuboTV

חברות קשורות

  • SiriusXM
  • Discovery
  • Tubi
  • Comcast
  • Disney
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fubotv/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.