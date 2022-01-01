מדריך חברות
FTI Consulting משכורות

טווח המשכורת של FTI Consulting נע בין $87,435 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור רואה חשבון בקצה התחתון ל-$362,500 עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של FTI Consulting. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

יועץ ניהולי
L1 $96.3K
L2 $135K
L3 $190K
L4 $231K
L5 $363K
רואה חשבון
$87.4K
אנליסט עסקי
$189K

אנליסט נתונים
$101K
משאבי אנוש
$90.5K
שיווק
$153K
מהנדס תוכנה
$96K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-FTI Consulting הוא יועץ ניהולי at the L5 level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $362,500. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-FTI Consulting הוא $135,188.

משאבים אחרים