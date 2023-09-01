ספריית חברות
Freedom Forever
Freedom Forever משכורות

המשכורת של Freedom Forever נעה בין $75,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $110,000 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Freedom Forever. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $75K
מנהל מוצר
Median $110K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Freedom Forever הוא מנהל מוצר עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $110,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Freedom Forever הוא $92,500.

משאבים נוספים

