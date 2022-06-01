FreeAgent CRM משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של FreeAgent CRM נעה בין $46,384 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $58,800 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של FreeAgent CRM. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/24/2025

מכירות
$58.8K
מהנדס תוכנה
$46.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-FreeAgent CRM הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $58,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-FreeAgent CRM הוא $52,592.

