ספריית חברות
Framer
Framer משכורות

המשכורת של Framer נעה בין $141,344 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $152,335 עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Framer. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/24/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $141K
פיתוח עסקי
$152K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Framer הוא פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $152,335. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Framer הוא $146,839.

