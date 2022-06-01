ספריית חברות
Fragomen
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Fragomen משכורות

המשכורת של Fragomen נעה בין $46,214 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $208,950 עבור משפטי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Fragomen. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $140K
אנליסט עסקי
$46.2K
משפטי
$209K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Fragomen הוא משפטי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $208,950. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fragomen הוא $140,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Fragomen

חברות קשורות

  • Facebook
  • Square
  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • Lyft
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים