Foxtrot
Foxtrot משכורות

המשכורת של Foxtrot נעה בין $125,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $201,000 עבור תפעול עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Foxtrot. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/4/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $125K
תפעול עסקי
$201K
מנהל מוצר
$143K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Foxtrot הוא תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $201,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Foxtrot הוא $142,710.

