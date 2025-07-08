ספריית חברות
Four Seasons Hotel
Four Seasons Hotel משכורות

המשכורת של Four Seasons Hotel נעה בין $40,300 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $104,520 עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Four Seasons Hotel. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/4/2025

$160K

רואה חשבון
Median $63K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$105K
שירות לקוחות
$40.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$85.5K
שיווק
$74.6K
מעצב מוצר
$43K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Four Seasons Hotel הוא עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $104,520. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Four Seasons Hotel הוא $68,813.

משאבים נוספים