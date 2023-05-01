מדריך חברות
Fluke
Fluke משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Fluke נע בין $13,236 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$222,063 עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Fluke. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

משאבי אנוש
$222K
מהנדס מכונות
$111K
מעצב מוצר
$13.2K

מנהל מוצר
$183K
מנהל פרויקטים
$137K
מהנדס תוכנה
$109K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$216K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$109K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Fluke הוא משאבי אנוש at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $222,063. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fluke הוא $124,055.

משאבים אחרים