Florida Blue
Florida Blue משכורות

המשכורת של Florida Blue נעה בין $66,500 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $151,900 עבור Cybersecurity Analyst ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Florida Blue. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/18/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $115K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

אנליסט עסקי
Median $66.5K
אקטואר
$121K

אנליסט נתונים
$106K
מדען נתונים
$111K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$152K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$131K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Florida Blue הוא Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $151,900. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Florida Blue הוא $112,775.

