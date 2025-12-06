ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט עסקי in United States ב-Flagstar Ban נע בין $76.5K לבין $104K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Flagstar Ban. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$81.9K - $99K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$76.5K$81.9K$99K$104K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Flagstar Ban?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Flagstar Ban in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $104,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Flagstar Ban עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in United States הוא $76,500.

