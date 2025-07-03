ספריית חברות
Fitterfly
Fitterfly משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Fitterfly היא $24,889 עבור מנהל מוצר . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Fitterfly. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/20/2025

מנהל מוצר
Median $24.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Fitterfly הוא מנהל מוצר עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $24,889. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fitterfly הוא $24,889.

