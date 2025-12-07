ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מגייס in United States ב-Firefly Aerospace נע בין $95.5K לבין $133K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Firefly Aerospace. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$102K - $120K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$95.5K$102K$120K$133K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Firefly Aerospace?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מגייס ב-Firefly Aerospace in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $132,985. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Firefly Aerospace עבור תפקיד מגייס in United States הוא $95,477.

משאבים נוספים

