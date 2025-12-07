ספריית חברות
Firefly Aerospace
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
Firefly Aerospace מעצב מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מעצב מוצר in United States ב-Firefly Aerospace נע בין $77.3K לבין $108K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Firefly Aerospace. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$82.8K - $97.5K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$77.3K$82.8K$97.5K$108K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Firefly Aerospace?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-Firefly Aerospace in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $107,640. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Firefly Aerospace עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in United States הוא $77,280.

