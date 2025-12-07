ספריית חברות
Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace מהנדס מכונות שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס מכונות in United States ב-Firefly Aerospace מגיעה ל-$109K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Firefly Aerospace. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Firefly Aerospace
Mechanical Engineer
Austin
סה״כ לשנה
$109K
דרגה
hidden
משכורת בסיס
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
2-4 שנים
שנות ניסיון
2-4 שנים
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
תרום

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס מכונות ב-Firefly Aerospace in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $155,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Firefly Aerospace עבור תפקיד מהנדס מכונות in United States הוא $109,000.

משאבים נוספים

