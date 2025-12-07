ספריית חברות
Fireblocks
Fireblocks מהנדס תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס תוכנה in Israel ב-Fireblocks מגיעה ל-₪531K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fireblocks. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Fireblocks
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
סה״כ לשנה
$158K
דרגה
L3
משכורת בסיס
$158K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
5 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Fireblocks?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

בFireblocks, הענקות מניות/הון עצמי כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)



כותרות כלולות

הגש כותרת חדשה

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Fireblocks in Israel עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₪816,760. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fireblocks עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Israel הוא ₪524,740.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Fireblocks

משאבים נוספים

