FieldAware
    • אודות

    GPS Insight helps customers engage their fleet by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and have inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab smart cameras, field service management, and compliance solutions.

    fieldaware.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2009
    שנת הקמה
    150
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

