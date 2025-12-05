ספריית חברות
Fictiv
Fictiv מנהל תוכנית טכנית שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל תוכנית טכנית in United States ב-Fictiv מגיעה ל-$110K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fictiv. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Fictiv
Technical Project Manager
Los Angeles, CA
סה״כ לשנה
$110K
דרגה
Senior
משכורת בסיס
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
4 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Fictiv?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
תרום

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ב-Fictiv in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $166,720. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fictiv עבור תפקיד מנהל תוכנית טכנית in United States הוא $110,000.

משאבים נוספים

