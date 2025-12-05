ספריית חברות
Fictiv
Fictiv מנהל מוצר שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fictiv. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$49.9K - $58.1K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$46.1K$49.9K$58.1K$64.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Fictiv?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Fictiv in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹5,677,573. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fictiv עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in India הוא ₹4,055,409.

משאבים נוספים

