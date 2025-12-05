ספריית חברות
Fictiv
Fictiv מעצב מוצר שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מעצב מוצר in United States ב-Fictiv מגיעה ל-$136K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fictiv. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Fictiv
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
סה״כ לשנה
$136K
דרגה
Mid
משכורת בסיס
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
0 שנים
שנות ניסיון
3 שנים
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
תרום

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-Fictiv in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $153,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fictiv עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in United States הוא $132,000.

