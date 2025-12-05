ספריית חברות
פיצוי מעצב מוצר in United States ב-Fetch מגיע ל-$214K ל-year עבור Senior Product Designer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$125K.

הגשות שכר אחרונות
לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

בFetch, הענקות מניות/הון עצמי כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-Fetch in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $277,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fetch עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in United States הוא $125,000.

