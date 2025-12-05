ספריית חברות
Ferric
Ferric מהנדס חשמל שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס חשמל in United States ב-Ferric נע בין $84.5K לבין $121K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Ferric. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$96.8K - $113K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$84.5K$96.8K$113K$121K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מהנדס חשמל דיווחים ב Ferric כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Ferric?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס חשמל ב-Ferric in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $120,510. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ferric עבור תפקיד מהנדס חשמל in United States הוא $84,460.

משאבים נוספים

