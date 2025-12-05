ספריית חברות
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט אבטחת מידע ב-Federal Reserve Bank of Boston נע בין $115K לבין $161K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$124K - $144K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$115K$124K$144K$161K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Federal Reserve Bank of Boston?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט אבטחת מידע ב-Federal Reserve Bank of Boston עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $160,650. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Federal Reserve Bank of Boston עבור תפקיד אנליסט אבטחת מידע הוא $114,750.

משאבים נוספים

