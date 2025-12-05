ספריית חברות
צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של FD Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$81.6K - $98.8K
Ireland
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$75.2K$81.6K$98.8K$105K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב FD Technologies?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור יועץ ניהולי ב-FD Technologies in Ireland עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €90,971. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-FD Technologies עבור תפקיד יועץ ניהולי in Ireland הוא €65,091.

