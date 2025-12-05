ספריית חברות
  • שכר
  • אנליסט עסקי

  • כל שכר אנליסט עסקי

FD Technologies אנליסט עסקי שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של אנליסט עסקי in United Kingdom ב-FD Technologies מגיעה ל-£72.6K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של FD Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
FD Technologies
Business Analyst
London, EN, United Kingdom
סה״כ לשנה
$97.7K
דרגה
Senior
משכורת בסיס
$97.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
5 שנים
שנות ניסיון
7 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב FD Technologies?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
תרום

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-FD Technologies in United Kingdom עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של £82,250. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-FD Technologies עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in United Kingdom הוא £72,603.

משאבים נוספים

