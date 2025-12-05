ספריית חברות
חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס תוכנה in Taiwan ב-Fazz מגיעה ל-NT$1.08M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fazz. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Fazz
Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
סה״כ לשנה
$35.3K
דרגה
hidden
משכורת בסיס
$35.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
0-1 שנים
שנות ניסיון
2-4 שנים
הגשות שכר אחרונות
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שכר התמחויות

תרום

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Fazz in Taiwan עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של NT$2,000,611. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fazz עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Taiwan הוא NT$1,081,778.

משאבים נוספים

