ספריית חברות
Fathom5
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
תובנות מובילות
  • שתפו משהו ייחודי על Fathom5 שיכול לעזור לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיון, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Fathom5 is an industrial technology company serving government and commercial clients with a focus on the maritime sector. Our projects vary widely in terms of scope, project requirements, and client base, but are unified by the same driving mission: to create technology that advances global industrial operations to better serve the citizens those industries were built for. We build Brilliant Machines that bridge the gap between heavy industry machinery and the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Furthermore, our technology is built security-first, meaning that we test the security of the system throughout the entire build phase to ensure that security isn't just an add-on, it is a core component of the system itself

    https://fathom5.co
    אתר אינטרנט
    2018
    שנת הקמה
    45
    מספר עובדים
    $1M-$10M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

    הירשם למשכורות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

    משרות מובילות

      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Fathom5

    חברות קשורות

    • Uber
    • Snap
    • Intuit
    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • ראה את כל החברות ➜

    משאבים נוספים