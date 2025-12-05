ספריית חברות
Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics מהנדס תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-Fate Therapeutics נע בין $106K לבין $149K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fate Therapeutics. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$115K - $134K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$106K$115K$134K$149K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Fate Therapeutics?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Fate Therapeutics in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $148,750. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fate Therapeutics עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $106,250.

משאבים נוספים

