ספריית חברות
Fast Retailing
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מנהל הנדסת תוכנה

  • כל שכר מנהל הנדסת תוכנה

Fast Retailing מנהל הנדסת תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in China ב-Fast Retailing נע בין CN¥1.15M לבין CN¥1.57M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fast Retailing. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$175K - $207K
China
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$161K$175K$207K$221K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מנהל הנדסת תוכנה דיווחים ב Fast Retailing כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Fast Retailing?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מנהל הנדסת תוכנה מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ב-Fast Retailing in China עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CN¥1,572,693. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fast Retailing עבור תפקיד מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in China הוא CN¥1,148,749.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Fast Retailing

חברות קשורות

  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fast-retailing/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.