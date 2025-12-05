ספריית חברות
Fast Retailing
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מנהל מוצר

  • כל שכר מנהל מוצר

Fast Retailing מנהל מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in Japan ב-Fast Retailing נע בין ¥8.81M לבין ¥12.33M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fast Retailing. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$63.9K - $74.3K
Japan
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$59K$63.9K$74.3K$82.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 2 עוד מנהל מוצר דיווחים ב Fast Retailing כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Fast Retailing?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מנהל מוצר מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Fast Retailing in Japan עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ¥12,330,326. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fast Retailing עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in Japan הוא ¥8,807,376.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Fast Retailing

חברות קשורות

  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fast-retailing/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.