הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של טכנולוג מידע ב-Fast Retailing נע בין NT$1.09M לבין NT$1.58M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fast Retailing. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$40.5K - $47K
Taiwan
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$35.7K$40.5K$47K$51.8K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Fast Retailing?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור טכנולוג מידע ב-Fast Retailing עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של NT$1,584,894. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fast Retailing עבור תפקיד טכנולוג מידע הוא NT$1,092,112.

משאבים נוספים

