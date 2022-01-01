ספריית חברות
Fast Enterprises משכורות

המשכורת של Fast Enterprises נעה בין $66,300 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $159,200 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Fast Enterprises. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $99.6K
L2 $137K
L3 $127K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס תוכנה ייצור

יועץ ניהולי
Median $130K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $135K

ארכיטקט פתרונות
Median $95K
מדען נתונים
Median $116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
מעצב מוצר
$66.3K
מנהל מוצר
$159K
מנהל פרויקט
$147K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$159K
כותב טכני
$90.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Fast Enterprises הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $159,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fast Enterprises הוא $127,000.

משאבים נוספים