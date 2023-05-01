ספריית חברות
Faraday Technology
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Faraday Technology משכורות

המשכורת של Faraday Technology נעה בין $40,935 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $67,810 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Faraday Technology. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס חומרה
$61.4K
מנהל פרויקט
$67.8K
מהנדס תוכנה
$40.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Faraday Technology הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $67,810. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Faraday Technology הוא $61,364.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Faraday Technology

חברות קשורות

  • Dropbox
  • Google
  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • Square
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים