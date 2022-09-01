ספריית חברות
Fandom
Fandom משכורות

המשכורת של Fandom נעה בין $60,775 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $90,545 עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Fandom. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/12/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $60.8K
אנליסט נתונים
$90.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$89.8K

אמון ובטיחות
$74.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Fandom הוא אנליסט נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $90,545. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fandom הוא $82,095.

משאבים נוספים