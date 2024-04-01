ספריית חברות
FAM Brands
תובנות מובילות
    • אודות

    Founded in 1985 by Frank Zarabi, FAM Brands provides innovative fashion, design, brand development, and distribution solutions to a wide range of retail and wholesale clients and partners. Our unique performance materials and versatile apparel designs-along with our competitive pricing strategies-have enabled us to become leaders in apparel industry. Our ability to thrive, centers around impeccable design and excellent branding. Our designers and production teams collaborate closely with our factories to create exception fashion strategies and details. Our world-class brands include Marika, Balance Collection, Bally Total Fitness, Tehama, Peace and Pearls, Eddie Bauer, Orvis, Woolrich, and more.

    fambrands.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1985
    שנת הקמה
    226
    מספר עובדים
    המטה הראשי

