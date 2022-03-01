מדריך חברות
Evonik
Evonik משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Evonik נע בין $76,108 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה התחתון ל-$159,120 עבור מנהל תפעול עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Evonik. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

מנהל תפעול עסקי
$159K
מהנדס כימיה
$87.4K
מהנדס בקרה
$126K

שיווק
$144K
מהנדס מכונות
$80.4K
אדריכל פתרונות
$76.1K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Evonik is מנהל תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Evonik is $106,651.

משאבים אחרים