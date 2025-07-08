ספריית חברות
Equativ
Equativ משכורות

המשכורת של Equativ נעה בין $52,330 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $105,498 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Equativ. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מדען נתונים
$93K
מנהל מוצר
$52.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Equativ הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $105,498. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Equativ הוא $92,988.

