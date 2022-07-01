ספריית חברות
Equality Health
Equality Health משכורות

המשכורת של Equality Health נעה בין $169,150 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $180,197 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Equality Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מנהל מוצר
$169K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$180K
התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Equality Health הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $180,197. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Equality Health הוא $174,673.

משאבים נוספים

