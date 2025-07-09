ספריית חברות
Epson
Epson משכורות

המשכורת של Epson נעה בין $45,338 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $162,810 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Epson. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/12/2025

$160K

תפעול עסקי
$84.6K
אנליסט עסקי
$109K
מדען נתונים
$45.3K

משאבי אנוש
$82.3K
מנהל מוצר
$151K
מנהל פרויקט
$163K
מהנדס מכירות
$62.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$48.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Epson הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $162,810. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Epson הוא $83,446.

משאבים נוספים