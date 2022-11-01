Eppo משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של Eppo נעה בין $200,900 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $367,800 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Eppo. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $368K
מנהל מוצר
$201K
התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Eppo הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $367,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Eppo הוא $284,350.

משאבים נוספים

