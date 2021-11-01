ספריית חברות
Epirus
Epirus משכורות

המשכורת של Epirus נעה בין $100,980 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס מכונות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $182,156 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Epirus. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $137K
מהנדס מכונות
$101K
מעצב מוצר
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מנהל פרויקט
$182K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Epirus הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $182,156. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Epirus הוא $143,875.

משאבים נוספים

