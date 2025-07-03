ספריית חברות
Epic for Kids
Epic for Kids משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Epic for Kids היא $74,625 עבור מנהל פרויקט . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Epic for Kids. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/20/2025

מנהל פרויקט
$74.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Epic for Kids הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $74,625. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Epic for Kids הוא $74,625.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Epic for Kids

משאבים נוספים

