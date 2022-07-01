ספריית חברות
EPI-USE Labs
EPI-USE Labs משכורות

המשכורת של EPI-USE Labs נעה בין $127,400 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $190,045 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של EPI-USE Labs. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/20/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$127K
אדריכל פתרונות
$190K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-EPI-USE Labs הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $190,045. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-EPI-USE Labs הוא $158,723.

משאבים נוספים

