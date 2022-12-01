ספריית חברות
ePaisa משכורות

המשכורת של ePaisa נעה בין $16,996 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $126,664 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ePaisa. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/20/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$17K
אדריכל פתרונות
$127K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ePaisa הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $126,664. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ePaisa הוא $71,830.

